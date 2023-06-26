Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal their baby’s gender in new video; WATCH

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem adamant about sharing their pregnancy journey with their fans. The couple recently took to Instagram to post a video of a gender reveal party they hosted for their unborn baby. The video captured their fans' hearts as the couple revealed that they were welcoming a baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to have a baby boy

Kourtney and Travis recently took to Instagram to post a video where they revealed their unborn child’s gender. The couple kept the party lowkey and decided to add a personal element to the gender reveal. The video opens with Kourtney sitting in Travis’ lap. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a white long-sleeved bodysuit and paired it with black leggings. Barker sported a white vest along with a beanie.

The couple sat in front of a drumkit and shared a sweet kiss as the video rolled. "Is our pyro guy ready?" Travis asked his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…,” she replied. The crowd cheered for the impending gender reveal as Khloe could be heard yelling, “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!”

Travis begins with a drumroll, and as it nears the end, there is a burst of blue streamers and confetti shot in the air. It is revealed that Kourtney and Travis are having a baby boy while the crowd yells and cheers happily.

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy reveal

The eldest of the Kardashian clan revealed her pregnancy in a wholesome announcement. The couple took to Instagram to post a video where Kourtney surprised Travis with the news of her pregnancy. The clip showed the Hulu star holding up a board that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” during a Blink-182 concert.

Kourtney jumped up and down with excitement as she held up the board for her husband to read. As soon as Travis saw the board, he jumped off the stage to hug his wife. The announcement video has been viewed 78.4 million times and liked by 6.5 million people. Meanwhile, in the past few months, Kourtney has been very vocal about her and Travis’ struggle with conceiving a child. The couple even turned to IVF to help with the process.

