Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker set to tie the knot in spring this year?

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October, fans have been eager to know details about the couple's plans to tie the knot. While the duo has continued to put their PDA-filled romance on display on social media, it seems Kourtney and Travis have been trying to keep details of their wedding under wraps. According to an US Weekly source, the couple is "really excited" to get married and are ready to become husband and wife.

The source further told US Weekly that Kardashian and Barker may be getting married this year saying, "It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring. They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love."

It has also been reported that Kourtney is trying hard to keep details of her wedding under wraps because she plans to surprise her guests. The couple is hoping to have a "fairy tale" wedding soon.

Kourtney and Travis' romance has been going beyond smooth and the couple has certainly gotten much closer over the past year. Previously, it was also reported that the couple is not ruling having a baby together. It was reported by US Weekly last year that Barker and Kardashian will consider other options to have a baby if Kourtney can't conceive.

The couple got engaged in Montecito in a romantic ceremony in October following which Kourtney flaunted her gorgeous diamond ring on Instagram. Travis and Kourtney's romance has already received a blessing from the Kardashian-Jenner family members.

