Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share adorable vacation PICS with Penelope and Reign Disick; See

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have time and again proved that they are major couple goals! In 2021, the couple packed on the PDA as they enjoyed their lives to the fullest, and also shared pictures from their dreamy proposal after which, fans have been eager to know about their marriage plans.

Now, Kourtney has shared some adorable photos from one of their vacations with the Poosh founder's kids Penelope and Reign Disick. In the first photo, 'Kravis' can be seen hugging each other while being masked up. Fans took to the comments section to share heartfelt reactions to the couple's picture. "U guys r cute," a fan penned. "This is EVERYTHING," another fan wrote. "cute family portrait," a fan wrote.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a selfie with Reign and Penelope in it. While Reign can be seen on Travis' lap, Penelope is adorably looking somewhere completely different while the other three are looking into the camera. The photo has already become a fan favourite, and has garnered more than 300k likes in less than 30 minutes!

Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian's post:

This year, the Kardashians and the Barkers celebrated Christmas together, as Kourtney Kardashian shared posts and Instagram stories from their holiday gatherings time and again. Travis' kids, Alabama and Landon, along with Kourtney's kids Mason, Penelope and Reign enjoyed their blended Christmas celebration at the couple's home in LA.

What do you think of the cute post that Kourtney Kardashian shared? Share your honest opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

