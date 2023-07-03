Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share inside details from soon-to-be-born baby's gender reveal party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently hosted a gender reveal party for their soon-to-be-born child and as most Kardashian-Jenner bashes usually are, it was on theme. The reality television star who is expecting her first child with the drummer has shared behind-the-scenes and inside details from the gender reveal and here's everything we know about it.

Kardashian and Barker are expecting a baby boy and the grand party hosted by the two was apparently planned in less than 48 hours. The 44-year-old entrepreneur shared inside scoop from the gender reveal on her lifestyle website Poosh. In a video shared by the couple, the two are sitting on a drumkit when a burst of blue streamers shoots in the air, announcing that they are expecting a baby boy. The theme of the gender reveal is described to be "on-the-nose and rock-n-roll theme with Kardashian's "elevated, chic aesthetic" mixed with it.

The guests were expected to make a stop at a will-call counter where they could get their all-access cards and choose either a pink or a blue wristband to flaunt their guess on what they thought the gender of the baby would be. There was a Baby Barker poster with the words "World Tour with special guest Kravis" and the date and location on it. The entry decor had a champagne table, a baby's breath floral arrangement, black candles, and a microphone.

The event had a coloring station, an 818 tequila bar, and a Tour Memories corner where the guests could leave notes as well as take photos on disposable cameras for the couple to use later in their scrapbook. The snacks at the gender reveal included nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, pizza, and several other vegan options. Paper streamers were selected for a more biodegradable and easy-to-clean reveal option and the burst of blue from the cannons was electric, claims Poosh. Guests were then offered cake with blue filling.

Meanwhile, Kardashian posted photos from the gender reveal with the caption, "little drummer boy coming soon." This won't be her first experience of becoming a mother. She has three kids with her former partner Scott Disick namely Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Barker, on the other hand, is a father to three children as well. The 47-year-old shares kids Landon and Alabama with former wife Shanna Moakler, and has a stepdaughter Atiana.

