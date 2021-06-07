Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to take their romance onscreen? Musician 'just wants to keep her happy'

After Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end, the Kardashians will feature in a new reality show on Hulu.

There seems to be no brakes applied on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance! The couple who have been taking social media by storm via their PDA filled posts and social media banter may now take their romance onscreen. No, Travis and Kourtney are not getting their own reality show. But, Travis is likely to star in the Kardashians' new reality show on Hulu.

Yup, you heard that right! After Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end, the Kardashians will feature in a new reality show on Hulu. And according to a latest report in Entertainment Tonight, Travis may feature alongside his ladylove Kourtney on the show.

A source revealed to ET, "Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured."

Giving an update on their relationship, the source added, "Travis and Kourtney are doing great." The musician reportedly "just wants to keep her happy."

Kourtney, who is a mum to three kids whom she shares with Scott Disick, often shares a love-hate relationship onscreen. As for Scott and Travis' relationship, the source added that they "have never bonded, even when Kourtney and Travis were just friends. Travis and Scott are very different."

While there are not too many details about their new upcoming show available, the new Kardashian-Jenner series is expected to debut in late 2021.

