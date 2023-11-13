Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their first child together; Details Inside

It is all celebrations in the Kardashian and Baker household as Kourtney and Travis Baker welcome their first child together. In an earlier announcement, the happy couple shared that they would be naming their firstborn son Rocky.

Congratulations are in order as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome home their son Rocky Barker

This comes after the 44-year-old reality star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy to her husband back in June this year. Kourtney attended a Blink-182 concert with a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant”. People Magazine reported on the 4th of November, that they have welcomed a child.

The couple got married in Italy back in 2022. Back in June, they held a gender reveal party to announce that they will be bringing home a baby boy. This is the seventh child that the power couple share between themselves. Kourtney is a mother to Mason Dash, 13, Reign Aston, 8, and Penelope Scotland, 11 whom she shares with her ex-husband Scott Disick. On the other hand, the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker is father to his son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and also his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian shares that she had to undergo fetal surgery as there were complications regarding the delivery of her baby boy

A few weeks earlier, Kourtney Kardashian had suffered from a medical emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital. She later took to Instagram to share, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.” She added, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

In the Instagram story, she also thanked her husband and her mother for their support. She wrote, “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.” She thanked Kris Jenner, “for holding my hand through this.”

She concluded by sharing, “Praise be to God,” Kardashian said at the end of her post. “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

