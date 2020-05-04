Kourtney Kardashian asks new moms to ignore society’s 'unrealistic' standards while shedding baby weight

Kourtney Kardashian asked new mothers to ignore society’s unrealistic expectations while losing pregnancy weight and urged them to listen to their body. Read on to know more.

Kourtney Kardashian is urging new mothers to lose their pregnancy weight at their own pace and ignore society’s unrealistic expectations. In a new piece posted on her lifestyle website Poosh, the 41-year-old mother of three candidly spoke about shedding the baby weight. “I gained exactly 40 pounds with all three of my pregnancies, but my body and my experience after having each of my kids were so different. I was in a different place mentally, emotionally, and physically, even if by just a couple years,” she wrote.

She further shared her own experience of losing weight after her three pregnancies. “How I worked on my body after each pregnancy has changed over the years. I wasn’t into intense workouts when I got pregnant with Mason. I was very into running, usually a quick two- to three-mile run with some good music in my neighborhood, combined with some at-home workouts and uphill walks with the stroller,” she wrote.

Addressing all the women who have recently embraced motherhood and are struggling to shed the baby weight, the Poosh founder said they should listen to their body do things for themselves. “The most important thing is to listen to your body and to do what you’re doing for you, not for society’s standards of getting your body back because they are unrealistic. This was my journey. It wasn’t until Reign was probably 4 months old that I felt this desire to be in the best shape of my life.

She also mentioned that breastfeeding helped her lose weight and also pointed out that the practice is good for both, the mother and her baby. “I was breastfeeding for 16 months, which really helped me lose weight after Mason. I recommend breastfeeding for as long as you can if you can—the first full year. It forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink much less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate with a ton of water. It’s amazing for the baby’s immunity and strength, and it burns around 700 calories each feeding,” she explained.

Detailed her weight loss experience after the birth of her daughter Penelope, Kourtney stated that was doing yoga to stay fit. “I was still doing mellow workouts and a lot of yoga after Penelope, even mommy-baby yoga together, but it was harder to get my body back. After about two years, I felt really ready to be in the best shape I could be in and started getting into intense workouts. I did a lot of HIIT workouts, which is High-Intensity Interval Training. It’s a lot of short, super intense bursts, like jump lunges, squats, or running up stairs, and it burns crazy calories and builds strength,” he wrote.

Kourtney further wrote that she resorted to proper and regular exercise after she found herself a trailer. “He kept me inspired by switching it up every day, and seeing everything around us as a possible workout obstacle. We would do uphill trail runs, and other times he would just show up at my door and make me drop my bag and start running immediately, or run up and down the stairs in my house. Some days we would switch it up and do boxing,” she wrote.

However, she stopped doing the heavy exercises when she found out that she was expecting her third baby, Reign. “I stopped the intense workouts but continued to do some easy ones like the StairMaster, treadmill, and some Tracy Anderson dance workouts in the Hamptons, where I spent three months of my pregnancy, mixed with a lot of walks with the kids. I couldn’t wait to get back on my high-intensity schedule after the pregnancy, and it felt so good to jump back into it,” she recalled.

She also mentioned that after her third pregnancy, she was dedicating a lot of time to high-intensity workout because she was going through her the breakup with Scott Disick. “I was going through the breakup with Scott, I found that these workouts helped crush my anxiety. HIIT workouts are really what made the biggest difference. It’s hard at first, but I noticed once I became used to that sort of intensity, I craved it,” she explained.

