Kourtney Kardashian 'beaming' after getting legally married to Travis Barker; REVEALS Source

Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate wedding in Santa Barbara with close friends and family, a source has opened up about the ceremony and the couple's future plans with People. The couple legally got hitched after their "practice wedding" in Las Vegas as the pair held their impromptu nuptials last month after getting engaged in October 2021 on the magical beach of Santa Barbara.

The insider revealed that after they got legally tied down, the couple returned to Los Angeles "to be with their kids." The source also mentioned how the couple basked in happiness, "Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis' wife." As per the source, this will not be the end of Kourtney and the rockstar's wedding celebrations as the couple is set to have a big fat ceremony in Italy soon. The insider disclosed, "They always planned to have a small ceremony just the two of them. They love Santa Barbara. Since they got engaged there, they were excited to get married there too."

Meanwhile, speaking on their future celebration plans, the insider revealed that the next one will surely involve their children as both have kids from previous partnerships. On the fourth episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney's kids took the front seat as all were shocked and sympathetic toward her daughter Penelope's reaction to the pair's explosive engagement. While the Poosh founder called up her only daughter to deliver the good news, she was met with an unexpected reaction. On hearing the news, Penelope burst out crying and hung up the phone but it seems the fire has calmed down as the children will be present at the couple's third wedding celebration.

ALSO READ Alabama gives sneak peek at newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker after they legally tie the knot