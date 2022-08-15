Kourtney Kardashian becomes a 'tour wife' as she and hubby Travis Barker take their romance on the road; PICS

Kourtney Kardashian is all set to be a "tour wife." Recently, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments between her and her newlywed husband Travis Barker from his recent gig at Machine Gun Kelly's show. Kourtney joined her husband on MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour where Barker is in charge of the drums. In the snaps, the pair weren't shy about showing off some steamy PDA.

Back in May, Kravis got married in a lavish Italian wedding with their closest family and friends present to witness their iconic wedding after they had secretly tied the knot legally in Santa Barbara with Kourtney's grandma MJ present as a witness. In her post, she captioned a series of snaps with her hubby, "tour wife," to which Travis replied to in the comments as he added, "Tour life’s better with you."

In the series of clicks, Kourtney was seen getting cosy with Barker backstage followed by a snap of the two walking beside each other hand-in-hand. Next, the KUWTK alum followed up the thread with a clip of Barker on stage, going berserk on his drums. The photo dump was concluded with two snaps of the couple together backstage, sticking close to one another.

Previously, Kourtney had shared some snaps of her visiting Barker's studio where she was seen sitting in his lap as he played his instrument. The Kardashian sister captioned this adorable post, "time for drum practice." Not forgetting to hype up his wifey, Barker commented, "Favorite time of the day," as he added a heart to the blend.

