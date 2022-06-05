Kourtney Kardashian calls herself 'Mrs Barker' as she drops new photos; Hubby Travis Barker reacts

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot three times, first in Las Vegas and later had a courthouse wedding in LA as well as a lavish ceremony in Italy. The couple who got engaged last October had a rather glamorous wedding in Portofino and following the same, it seems the couple is enjoying their married life in the most stylish way.

Recently, Kourtney dropped photos of herself sporting a stunning look although it was her caption that grabbed everyone's attention. Sharing a photo where she was seen posing while taking a call, she wrote, "Hi yes this is Mrs Barker, how may I help you." The reference of "Mrs Barker" left her fans impressed as they showered their love for the couple in the comments.

Re-posting Kourtney's post on her Instagram story, husband Travis wrote, "Mrs Barker" along with a ring emoji. Kourtney then re-shared Barker's post and added a black heart emoji. In the comments on her post, Travis wrote, "I got a few ideas." Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian also left a comment on the photos and said, "You better be baaaaad," referring to her caption.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

Kourtney and Travis' wedding saw the whole family including her sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie heading to Italy along with their mother Kris Jenner. While Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson wasn't in attendance, Kendall was spotted with her beau Devin Booker at the ceremony. Kim also recently dropped some unseen photos from their Italy visit as she posed along with her daughter North West.

