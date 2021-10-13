Kourtney Kardashian calls herself the 'Queen of Halloween' as she serves up a goth look; See Post

Kourtney Kardashian is completely engulfed in the spirit of Halloween and it has been evident from her social media posts. Recently, Kourtney took to Instagram to post new photos of herself as she showed off her goth look while sporting a black dress with thigh-high leather boots. She was seen posing for some racy snaps amid her Halloween decor.

Kourtney made sure to make jaws drop with her recent post as she shared photos of herself dressed up in an all-black avatar as she posed seductively for the snaps. Apart from her black dress and black leather boots, Kourtney was also seen wearing a choker as she posed while being seated on a table with skeletons in the background.

In her caption for the photos, Kourtney wrote, "Queen of Halloween." Kourtney's post also received a comment from her boyfriend Travis Barker who simply wrote, "Baby" alongside a black heart emoji.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

Recently, Kourtney and Travis were spotted packing on the PDA in Disneyland. The couple's loved-up video came after Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian recently trolled the couple during her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live. During her appearance on the show, Kim impersonated her sister Kourtney and was seen roasting her sister's PDA with Barker as she cosied up to Mikey Day, who impersonated Travis on the episode.

Kourtney seemed to have enjoyed Kim's SNL outing and even cheered for her by sharing an Instagram story about a sketch that poked fun at her and wrote, "ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY! Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL."

