Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid husband Travis Barker's hospitalisation: A new level of low

In her recent call-out Instagram story, Kourtney Kardashian slammed the paparazzi for not only invading her privacy but also eluding to false realities during the last few days when her newlywed husband was hospitalized in an emergency situation. On Saturday, the Poosh founder took to her social media account and directly addressed false rumours and clarified her stance on the matter.

In her message, Kourtney slammed photographers for selling her old pics in the guise of new sightings, claiming she has been "out and about" while her husband was still hospitalised when in reality she says she "didn't leave his side." The KUWTK alum wrote, via ET, "And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me "out and about" while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)....I didn't forget about you." Kourtney penned this warning after she had informed fans of Barker's battle with pancreatitis and updated them on his condition.

Kourtney added, "A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare," and continued, "Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame you." This message to the paparazzi came after the mother of three had opened up about her "scary" week. Throughout Barker's critical moments earlier in the week, Kourtney did not leave his side and had been off social media. In the meantime, Barker's daughter Alabama was keeping all the fans updated and had even requested them to pray for her father's recovery.

ALSO READ Travis Barker shares an update on his health scare; Wife Kourtney Kardashian says it was an 'emotional' week