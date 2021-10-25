Kourtney Kardashian 'can't believe' she got engaged a week ago; Shares NEW photos flaunting her ring

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised everyone after they got engaged last week. The Blink 182 drummer proposed to Kourtney in a romantic ceremony on Sunday, October 17 at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. In a new post on Instagram, Kourtney was seen giving a closer look at her engagement ring as she posed alongside it in a series of photos.

Sharing photos of herself where the Poosh founder was seemingly topless laying over a bunch of rose petals, Kourtney in the captions wrote, "I can’t believe this was a week ago @travisbarker." Travis soon commented on her post with an engagement ring emoji.

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this year in February and ever since, have been treating fans with their PDA-filled snaps and romantic exchanges on social media. As for the engagement news, while both Travis and Kourtney shared photos from the moment where he popped the big question, a video was also shared by Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian. The footage shared by Kim showed the newly engaged couple kissing with a caption that read, "KRAVIS FOREVER," along with a ring emoji.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

As for Kourtney's gorgeous engagement ring that has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, was specially designed by her fiance, Travis. As reported by People, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz revealed that Barker played a major role in the making of this special engagement ring for Kourtney and said, "I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker planning to have a baby together ‘without any doubt’?