Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 2 weeks of her courthouse wedding with husband Travis Barker with new photos

Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in a lavish Italian wedding in Portofino last week but before that, The Kardashians star also had a courthouse wedding in the US where Barker and her received their marriage license two weeks ago. To celebrate the same, Kourtney dropped new photos from her courthouse wedding with Travis.

The couple received their marriage licence in a small courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California which was also attended by Kardashian's maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell. The ceremony saw Kourtney wear a custom white mini-dress with a long veil while Barker wore a black suit. The couple following the ceremony also hopped into a black Cadillac DeVille which consisted of a "Just Married" sign.

Sharing new photos from this courthouse wedding, Kourtney showcased Barker and her sizzling chemistry again as the duo was seen getting cosy in the romantic snaps. Along with the photos, Kourtney wrote, "Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy."

As for the couple's Italian wedding, it was one of the most extravagant evenings for the Kardashian-Jenner family as Kourtney's siblings decked up looking their best for her special day. While Kim was seen attending the ceremony with her kids, it was revealed that her beau Pete Davidson could not attend the same because of the shooting of his final episode on Saturday Night Live. Kendall Jenner was accompanied by her boyfriend Devin Booker for the ceremony.

