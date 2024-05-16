Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Second Anniversary With Travis Barker; Posts Pictures From Special Day

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her second marriage anniversary with Travis Barker. She shared her throwback post on social media and it was from the blissful moment they got hitched. She also penned a heartwarming note celebrating their marriage.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s second marriage anniversary

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming post as she shared how lucky she is with her husband, drummer Travis Barker. It looks like the couple spent their second anniversary with a cozy celebration away from the media glare.

Kourtney’s post began with a snapshot of the back of their car’s convertible sweetly decorated with a handmade "Just Married" sign and a collection of cans.

The post ended with a picture of Kardashian and Barker as they were celebrating their "I dos" moment while sitting inside a restaurant and drinking champagne.

"5.15.22," Kardashian simply captioned the post, while Barker responded in the Instagram’s comments section, "2 years ago in Santa Barbara."

According to People, the reality star wore a white Dolce & Gabbana minidress, featuring a bustier style top and an embroidered "bleeding heart" detail on the bodice. She teamed the look with a sheer hooded Dolce & Gabbana veil, while the Blink-182 drummer wore a fitted all-black suit and shades for the marriage ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage

Kourtney Kardashian (45) and Travis Barker (48) got married on May 15, 2022, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

According to People, the romantic pair first had a Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel just after the Grammy Awards on April 4, 2022. However, since the ceremony wasn't a legal one, they hosted a courthouse wedding the following month.

The couple then held a larger ceremony with family and friends in Portofino, Italy, on May 22 of the same year.

Barker shares a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (25), son Landon (20, and daughter Alabama (18) with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler (49) whereas Kardashian shares sons Mason (14) and Reign (9), as well as daughter Penelope (11) with ex-husband Scott Disick (40).

Kardashian and Barker welcomed their only son Rocky on November 1, 2023.

