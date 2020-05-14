Kourtney Kardashian clears the air on pregnancy rumours; Says ‘This is me when I have a few extra pounds on’

Kourtney Kardashian denied rumours that she is pregnant with her fourth child. Read on to know more.

Kourtney Kardashian is putting all the pregnancy rumours to rest. The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star recently flaunted her curves in a bikini photo posted on Instagram. In the picture, the mother of three can be seen wearing a cow-print shirt over a stunning swimsuit. For the caption, she used a cow and a woman emoji. In the comment section, fans pointed out that it looks like she is pregnant. And by replying to one of these comments, Kourtney shut down all the rumours and revealed that she has just gained some weight.

“SHE’S PREGNANT,” a fan wrote in the comment section. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body,” she replied. The Poosh founder shares three kids with ex Scott Disick -- Mason (10), Reign (5), and Penelope (7). Lately, Kourtney has been very vocal about embracing and appreciating her curvy body. Recently, during an Instagram live, she reflected on people leaving comments on her posts asking if she was pregnant.

Check out the post here:

“So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant. It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she said. Earlier this month, in a new piece posted on her lifestyle website Poosh, Kourtney urged women to lose their pregnancy weight at their own pace and ignore society’s unrealistic expectations. “The most important thing is to listen to your body and to do what you’re doing for you, not for society’s standards of getting your body back because they are unrealistic,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy file for divorce after 5 years of marriage

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×