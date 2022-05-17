Kourtney Kardashian confirms getting married to Travis Barker, shares wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian announced her marriage to Travis Barker on Monday with a carousel of photographs from their courthouse wedding. "Till death do us part," the 43-year-old The Kardashian actress captioned the black-and-white photos on Instagram.

Check out her post here:

The photos started with a snapshot of the PDA-obsessed couple kissing as they sped away in a black lowrider convertible with a banner that said, "Just Married." Kardashian was also seen casually reclining on the seats of the vintage automobile, exposing her legs in her short, white wedding dress and matching veil. Barker, 46, looked impressive in an all-black suit and black sunglasses. However, The newlyweds were seen beside Kardashian's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and Barker's father, Randy Barker, who seemed to be the sole witnesses during the intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

According to TMZ, the reality star and Blink-182 drummer are still planning a larger wedding in Italy in the "near future." Interestingly, Last month, Kardashian and Barker had a practice for their wedding in Las Vegas. After attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards together, the Poosh entrepreneur and rocker married in a church in Sin City at about 1:30 a.m. local time.

The ceremony, however, was not legally binding making this weekend's courthouse wedding the first official "I do's." Meanwhile, Kardashian's marriage to Barker is her first, however, she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. As Kardashian and Barker married, Disick, 38, offered viewers a preview of what their kids were up to, maybe spotlighting how they were not invited to the California ceremony.

