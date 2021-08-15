Kourtney Kardashian DEBUTS a new look; Shows off her new hairstyle with mirror selfies

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share photos of her new look and fans are in for her chic transformation. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kourtney showed off her short haircut as she dropped a series of mirror selfies capturing her stunning new look. Kourtney chopped off her long tresses to go for a chic long bob. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen posing for snaps in a casual look.

In the photos, the Poosh founder was seen wearing a black sports bra and along with sweatpants. Kourtney posed for the snaps highlight her hairdo in a gorgeous manner and soon received compliments from her fans as well as friends who commented on her post. Along with the photos, Kourtney simply added the scissor emoji in her caption.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

Kourtney also tagged her hairstylist, Peter Savic in the photos hinting that it was a result of his genius talents that the KUWTK star got her new look. Kourtney's long bob received a lot of love from other celebrities including Hailey Bieber who commented, "Soooo cute" whereas Winnie Harlow wrote, "Now that's a bob." Also, Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker gushed about her new look calling it "perfect."

Kourtney's hair transformation comes a day after her sister Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her natural hair texture as she posed for a photo from the gym flaunting her natural curls. While Khloe is known to sport a look with straightened hair often, the model recently shared a note while showing her hair's natural texture stating she likes her curls.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian pregnant after quarantining with BF Travis Barker? Poosh founder has THIS to say