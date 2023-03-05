Kourtney Kardashian debuts platinum blonde hair on Instagram; Fan says ‘Marry me’

Kourtney Kardashian has taken the internet by storm with her latest makeover.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star surprised her fans and followers when she posted a few pictures flaunting her new hairdo. In the photos, Kourtney can be seen absolutely slaying in her new platinum blonde hair. The 43-year-old rocked a long bob as she donned a body-hugging black corset top with faux-leather pants. She struck a few confident poses in front of the camera, as it clicked her. Fans seem to approve of her look. Check out their reactions below.

Kourtney Kardashian’s blonde hair look gets a thumbs up from fans

As soon as Kourtney shared the pictures on her Instagram space, they were flooded with likes and comments.

One fan wrote that they were on their knees looking at the photo. A second follower even asked Kourtney to marry her! Another fan said that they ‘actually love this look’. Yet a fourth fan said that she was the wife of their dreams. A follower also said that blonde looks nice on Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram photos

Kourtney Kardashian slams pregnancy speculations

Recently, Kourtney slammed pregnancy speculations after she responded to a fan’s comment asking if she was pregnant.

On Thursday, March 2, the reality show star reportedly took to her social media space and posted some since-deleted behind-the-scenes footage of a shoot for her vitamin brand Lemme. As per Just Jared, in the pictures, she could be seen posing in a pair of beautiful, fitted yellow pants.

Taking to the comments section of Kourtney’s post, one fan asked, “Is she pregnant”. The business mogul reportedly did not hesitate to respond herself and said that it is the after-effect of IVF. She apparently also clarified that she was responding to the comment because she thought it was important to know how the process of IVF affects women’s bodies, while she opined that it is not talked about much.

Apart from this she also remarked if people are still asking women if they are pregnant.

