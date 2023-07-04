Kourtney Kardashian 'doesn't need sisters' for money, would rather focus on brand than show, claims source

The Kardashian-Jenner family has their fair share of family drama every now and then but as per sources Kourtney Kardashian has had enough and wants nothing to do with it. Amidst the recent cold war between her and sister Kim Kardashian, reports claim that Kourtney does not need her sisters for making money and wants to focus on other important things.

Kourtney Kardashian 'doesn't need sisters' for making money

Kourtney, who is pregnant with her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker, wants to focus on her brand Poosh instead of the spiraling drama. She "doesn't want to engage in any family drama" because "she has much more important focuses," an insider told People. "She loves her business and brand. She feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn't need her family, or sisters, to make money. She is very much enjoying doing her own thing."

"She'd much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show," they added. Kourtney announced her pregnancy at Barker's band Blink-182 concert. The two got married last year in a private chapel in Las Vegas and proceeded to host a beautiful ceremony in Italy a month later to celebrate with friends and family. The couple recently announced the sex of their to-be-born child at a rock-n-roll-themed gender reveal party put together in 48 hours.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting a baby boy and she is basking in the pregnancy glow. "Kourtney is the happiest. She is overjoyed about her baby boy and feels beyond grateful to be married to Travis. She feels like she couldn't wish for anything else," the source told the portal. Meanwhile, The Kardashians, the reality television show the family stars in, is airing its third season and is witnessing a feud between Kourtney and Kim.

Kourtney accused Kim of trying to steal her spotlight and profiting off her wedding because Kim's brand Skims collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana soon after her wedding. The brand styled Kourtney for her wedding and she felt Kim tried to take that away and profit off it not too long after the Italian wedding happened. Kourtney said, "It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters," on the show.

"I think the one time I've even slightly done anything that was similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers. I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty. It's almost like a greediness," she further added during her confessional. Kourtney is also a mother to Mason, Penelope, and Reign, who she shares with her former partner Scott Disick.

