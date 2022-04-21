Kourtney Kardashian drops photos from her birthday celebration in Disneyland with Travis Barker and kids

Kourtney Kardashian turned 43 on April 18 and while wishes poured in for The Kardashians star on social media, the Poosh founder ringed in her special day with a small family getaway. Kardashian headed to her favourite and the "happiest place on Earth", Disneyland to celebrate her birthday and was accompanied by her blended family of fiance Travis Barker and their kids.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared photos from her Disneyland trip with family as Travis and her posed alongside his kids Alabama, Landon and Atiana along with her youngest son Reign Disick. Sharing adorable photos with her family, Kourtney wrote in captions, "Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life. heart full. " The photos showed the whole family matching in black.

After Kourtney shared the photos on her Instagram, Travis' son Landon commented on her post and said, "Such a great time!" Also, Barker couldn't stop gushing about his lady love as he wrote in the comments, "So blessed you were born, Happy Birthday." Alabama Barker also left a string of red heart emojis on the post.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

On her birthday, Travis had also posted a sweet birthday tribute for Kourtney as he called her his "best friend." The couple who got engaged last year also eloped in Las Vegas last month after they attended the Grammy Awards together in the city. Although the couple's marriage isn't legal yet since they did not receive a marriage licence for the Vegas wedding.

ALSO READ: Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'everything' in a sweet message for her 43rd birthday