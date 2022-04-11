Kourtney Kardashian drops unseen photos from her Vegas wedding; Travis Barker says 'Best life ever with you'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left everyone surprised as the duo eloped after attending Grammys 2022 ceremony. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas although failed to receive a marriage licence considering the duo made it to the chapel late. Kourtney called it a 'practise wedding' in her previous post and on Sunday shared more photos.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share some more unseen photos from the epic night and further also added a few more photos from her first week after tying the knot with Travis. In the caption, Kourtney wrote, "week in the life." The post also included pictures from the Camp Poosh event which was held in Palm Springs last week.

Travis and Kourtney were seen wearing matching his and hers hooded sweatshirts that said 'est. 2022 Camp Poosh Palm Desert, CA, USA. The duo was also seen getting cosy while sporting their matching outfits. In the unseen wedding photo from the chapel, Kourtney was seen sharing a laugh while tripping on the floor as she held onto Travis' hand.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post

Leaving a comment on the post, Travis left a sweet comment for his wifey as he said, "Best life ever with you." Among other comments, Khloe Kardashian also left a comment as she appreciated her sister's life and added, "I love your life."

After their surprising Vegas wedding, Kourtney and Travis walked the red carpet at the premiere of the family's upcoming show, The Kardashians. The couple made it a family affair as they attended the event as a blended family with their kids.

