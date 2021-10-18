Kourtney Kardashian 'ecstatic' to MARRY Travis Barker after dreamy engagement?

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged to each other in Montecito, California where Travis planned a romantic proposal for the love of his life. The Blink-182 drummer arranged for the perfect proposal as they were surrounded by candles and roses in the shape of a heart!

According to People, a source noted that the proposal was a ‘complete surprise’ for Kourtney as her family, who already knew about it, were asked to keep the entire plan a secret! “The Rosewood is their favourite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there,” People’s source said, referring to the place that Barker chose to celebrate their love.

Taking to Instagram, a very surprised Kourtney wrote, “forever,” while posting some pictures with Barker and confirming their engagement. People’s source also noted that the eldest Kardashian sister “is ecstatic” and “can’t wait to marry Travis.” “She would also love to have a baby with him,” the source, via People noted.

Kourtney and Travis’ family members took to their individual social media platforms to congratulate the couple which included Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, along with Barker’s kids Alabama and Landon whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

Describing the entire proposal, People’s source mentioned that the setting was “very romantic” and the lovebirds “looked very happy.”

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announce engagement with a dreamy beach proposal; See Pics