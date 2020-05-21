Kourtney Kardashian embraces herself after gaining a few pounds during lockdown; Says she's proud of her body

Kourtney Kardashian admits she's okay about the fact that she gained a few pounds during the lockdown and loves her body the way it is.

Like everyone else, Kourtney Kardashian too has gained a few pounds during the lockdown and she's totally okay with it. Talking about the same, Kourtney revealed how she tackles with body-shamers and embraces herself. In her YouTube video, she shared how a fan once asked her if she was pregnant after she had gained some weight. "I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape," she went on to share.

"And I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it. So that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy," Kourtney added and revealed how she gives it back to the trolls that try to put her down. Kourtney is a mother of three children and she's extremely proud of her body's shape and curves.

"Try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health," Kourtney advised her fans. Last month too, she revealed that she has stopped taking offense with such comments because she knows exactly how she looks and doesn't feel the need to focus on the negativity of others.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian reveal how they are keeping their hair healthy during quarantine

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×