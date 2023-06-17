Kourtney Kardashian expecting first baby with husband Travis Barker; Announces pregnancy at Blink-182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker. The 44-year-old American socialite is set to embrace motherhood for the fourth time. A few hours ago, Kourtney took to her Instagram to share her pregnancy in an unique way.

Kourtney Kardashian to welcome baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian attended a concert of her husband Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 on Friday at Los Angeles. Barker is the drummer of the band. During the concert, Kourtney suddently held up a sign which said, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.” She was jumping out of excitement and was shown on the big screen. Seeing her wife holding up a sign with the happiest news, Travis came out of stage to share a passionate kiss with Kourtney. The mother-to-be took to Instagram to share her video of the moment from the concert. She added no caption. The post got 2.7 million likes so far and more than 43 thousand comments.

This exciting news came to light after Kourtney candidly discussed her journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF). The American personality decided to stop using the IVF process ten months ago due to its negative impact on her mental health. In December, she revealed that IVF process led her to deep depression.

Fans react to Kourtney’s post

As soon as Kourtney shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagran, fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, “This is my favorite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations.” Another wrote, “this is the utest idea ever omg.” The other one said, “Not me actually crying what a cute way to tell him.”

Kourtney and Travis’s romantic jorney

The parents-to-be started dating each other in 2020 after ten years of friendship. They officially announced their relationship in February 2021. Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October of the same year. They tied the knot in Santa Barbara in May 2022 with their loved ones in attendance.

Meanwhile, the reality star is already a mother of three children - Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8). She shares them with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. On the ohter hand, Travis Barker is also a father of Landon (29) and Alabama (17) whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

