Kourtney Kardashian explains WHY Travis Barker and her don't have a marriage licence after Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left everyone surprised after the couple had an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following their appearance at Grammys 2022. The couple who got engaged last year decided to take the big step on an impulse but couldn't get hitched officially as they did not receive a marriage licence at the ceremony.

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kourtney defended that she did not get "fake married" to Barker and revealed that while the couple wanted it to be a real wedding, they were unable to receive a marriage licence. Explaining why, Kourtney told Kimmel, "'There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour." Further revealing how everything isn't available 24 hours in Vegas, Kardashian further added, "I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked, like, five times. What do we have to do to make this happen? It was 2 am and they were like 'it opens at 8 o'clock.'"

The Poosh founder further maintained that the couple decided to do it anyway because that's in their heart. In her Instagram post where she shared photos from the Vegas wedding, Kourtney said "Practice makes perfect", referring to their impending actual nuptials. It has been reported that the couple has been planning a lavish wedding and want it to be nothing short of a fairytale.

As for their engagement, Travis surprised Kourtney as he got down on one knee during sunset on the beach in Montecito, California. A glimpse of their engagement and its celebrations will be seen in the family's upcoming show The Kardashians which will begin streaming on Hulu from April 14.

