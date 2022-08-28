Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash after daughter Penelope Disick shares makeup routine on TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick shared her makeup routine on TikTok Friday night and it left fans surprised considering Disick is aged 10. Several netizens called out Kourtney Kardashian for the same as they spoke about allowing her 10-year-old to explore cosmetics at such a young age. The TikTok clip has been deleted from the shared account that both Kourtney and her daughter share.

In the video, as reported by Page Six, Penelope was seen putting on a pink headband to ensure she doesn’t get any product on her hair. As per E! News, she then added a serum to her skin to prep it before applying concealer under her eyes, under her cheekbones and onto her forehead, blending the product in with a beauty blender. Disick was then also seen putting on eye shadow, mascara and lip gloss.

While a few fans called the clip cute, there were several others who commented on it calling it inappropriate. A netizen reportedly wrote, "I can’t believe she is 10 and people are supporting this." Kardashian is yet to comment on the backlash she received for the video.

Not long ago, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had also hit the news for her TikTok stint after her father Kanye West called out the same. West pleaded to estranged wife Kim Kardashian to stop "antagonizing" him with TikTok videos of their 8-year-old daughter, North West. In a video on Instagram, he had said, "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonising me with this TikTok thing. I said it’s never again. I am her father."

