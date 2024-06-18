Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash For Father’s Day Tribute To Travis Barker While Ignoring Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash for a Father’s Day post she made for Travis Barker. The star shares her son Rocky with the Blink-182 drummer.

Kourtney also shares three children with ex-Scott Disick. The post-Kourtney made was not well received by the fans. Many netizens accused the star of snubbing Scott on the special day. Here’s the reason behind the backlash.

Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash over post

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker in November. The couple tied the knot in 2022 in a ceremony in Portofino Italy. Kourtney took to Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day to celebrate her husband.

The star posted a carousel of pictures, the first photo featured Travis holding their son Rocky as he sat on a bed. Another showed him holding his son on a private jet. One of the pictures featured the musician on a beach along with Scott and Kourtney’s son Reign.

The KUWTK star wished her husband a happy Father’s Day in the caption that accompanied the pictures. She also expressed her gratitude for Travis being the father to Rocky. She also mentioned how Travis is a dad to “all” of their kids referring to the children they have from their previous relationships. She added, “You keep us safe and protected and take care of us." The oldest Kardashian sister concluded the message by writing how having a family with the musician is “heaven.”

Netizens react to Kourtney’s post

Netizens were quick to note how Kourtney did not wish Scott Disick on the occasion of Father’s Day. People spammed the post that Kourtney made for Travis with comments pointing out how she failed to wish Scott.

“What about Scott couldn't wish him a Happy Father's Day,” one user wrote.

Another chimed in, “Girl that's messed up.. you diss your children when you diss their dad. Show some respect for their father.”

A third added, “What about scott like how insensitive can you be... so your other kids arent yours !?”

Scott and Kourtney share three children Mason,14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 from their relationship. Travis Barker shares two children with actress and model Shanna Moakler. The musician is the father to Landon and Alabama Barker.

