Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump in green bikini; Fans are all hearts

Kourtney Kardashian is all set to embrace motherhood as she is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker. The reality TV star updates her fans by sharing her baby bump photos on Instagram. A while ago, the 44-year-old American socialite shared a new photo of her baby bump; fans are all hearts.

Kourtney Kardashian shares new baby bump photo

A few hours ago, Kourtney Kardashian shared a bunch of photos on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she flaunted her baby bump wearing a green bikini. The first picture shows a close selfie of the reality TV star. In the second picture, Kourtney is seen capturing her spa house where there is a huge pool. In the third picture, she flaunted her baby bump wearing a green bikini while clicking a mirror selfie. Other pictures show the American media personality, capturing the pool moment and enjoying the summer season to the fullest.

Fans react to her new baby bump photo

As soon as Kourtney dropped her new pregnancy bump, fans were quick enough to react to it. Expressing their excitement, fans commented lovely words. A fan wrote, “Kourtney is the most beautiful of all the Kardashians.” Another commented, “Also loving this short hair vibe that’s been happening.” “Pregnancy looks good on you. Congratulations,” wrote a third one. “That’s a boy belly!” a fan predicted. “That’s a boy belly!,” commented another Instagram user.

On June 16, Kourtney Kardashian attended her husband Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. During the concert, she hled up a sign saying, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.” The crowd started cheering when she was seen on the big screen and Travis, who could not hold his excitement, jumped off the stage and passionately kissed his wife.

Later, Kourtney took to Instagram to share her video of the moment from the concert. Fans filled her comments section with lovely words and also congratulated the couple.

Kourtney and Travis’ love story

Kourtney and Travis started dating each other in 2020 after ten years of friendship. In February 2021, they officially announced their relationship and got engaged in October of the same year. They tied the knot in Santa Barbara in May 2022 with their loved ones in attendance.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star is already a mother of three children - Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8). She shares them with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. On the ohter hand, the drummer of Blink-182 band, Travis Barker is also a father of Landon (29) and Alabama (17) whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

