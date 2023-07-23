Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump progression in new post; See PICS

Kourtney Kardashian, the famous Kardashian star, is embracing her pregnancy with style and elegance, and she's not shy to show it off. The mother-to-be recently took to Instagram to share a delightful carousel of photos, capturing the progression of her beautiful baby bump. From chic black and silver maternity outfits to a touch of double denim, Kourtney's pregnancy fashion choices have been nothing short of fabulous.

Kourtney Kardashian’s fashionable pregnancy journey

In the first shot, the 44-year-old founder of Poosh looked stunning in a chic black bodysuit as she sat on a director's chair, showcasing her growing bump. Her eyes were filled with excitement and anticipation, making the perfect moment to announce her pregnancy joyfully. The subsequent photos revealed her love for black and silver ensembles, exuding elegance and charm at every stage of her pregnancy.

In another delightful snap, Kourtney posed gracefully in front of an ornate wooden door, donning a lace dress that showcased the beginnings of her precious bump. It's clear that the Kardashians star knows how to flaunt her radiant glow with utmost grace and sophistication.

Travis Barker hints at baby boy's potential name

While Kourtney shared her stylish pregnancy journey, her husband, Travis Barker, had a special surprise in store for fans. In a recent GOAT Talk interview with Complex, Barker engaged in a fun conversation with his daughter Alabama, revealing their choice for the "Greatest of All Time" baby name. Alabama playfully suggested a list of lavish watch brands, while Barker jokingly replied with "Rocky 13." With such playful banter, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the baby boy's name!

Check out fans’ reactions

On social media, fans couldn't help but gush over Kourtney's fabulous pregnancy looks and her adorable family. One user commented, "Kourtney is the epitome of pregnancy glamour! Can't wait to see the little one." Another follower wrote, "Travis and Kourtney are such a cute couple, and their baby boy will undoubtedly be just as stylish!"

As Kourtney Kardashian continues to share glimpses of her pregnancy journey, her fans are inspired by her fashion choices and radiant aura. With a loving and supportive family by her side, this new addition to their blended family is sure to be showered with love and adoration.

