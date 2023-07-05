Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her baby bump as she twins in pink bikini with gal pal Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. For the unversed, the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker. The 44-year-old entrepreneur flaunted her baby bump as she reunited with her gal pal Addison Rae for a pool day. The two ladies were seen twinning in bubblegum-pink bikinis for their poolside date. Scroll below to take a look.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys pool day with Addison Rae

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram space and shared a series of photos featuring herself with Addison. In the photos, Kourtney and Rae can be seen channeling their inner Barbies as they rocked the bright-pink bathing suits.

In one of the pictures, Kourtney is seen rocking a denim bucket hat, along with a pair of stylish shades. In another snap, Addison is seen touching her friend’s baby bump.

This is not the first time Kourtney and Addison have worn matching outfits. The two close friends have twinned in the past too, as they rocked everything from striped pajamas to sparkly swimwear.

Kourtney and Addison became friends when the former’s son Mason showed the Poosh founder Rae’s TikTok. Their unforeseen friendship became the talk of the town in 2020 with many people criticizing their 20-year age gap.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae’s photos

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she and her drummer husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together. The much-in-love couple also went on to do a gender reveal party, which was reportedly planned in less than 48 hours. The pair also shared a video of the gender-reveal party on their Instagram spaces. In the clip, Kourtney and Travis are seen sitting on drumkits while blue streamers are shot across the room, thus revealing that they are expecting to welcome a baby boy.

Kourtney also shared photos from the gender-reveal party with the caption, “little drummer boy coming soon.”

