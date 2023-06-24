Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her baby bump in style as she seeks pregnancy advice from fans

Kourtney Kardashian, expecting a baby with Travis Barker, turned to her fans for some pregnancy tips and asked about their favorite clean body care. Excitedly, she thanked them for their responses and playfully mentioned keeping her husband's reaction a secret. Alongside this, she shared an adorable photo of her baby bump, set against the backdrop of Travis' drum set. Prior to that, the Kardashian sister had already delighted her followers by unveiling her bump on Instagram, expressing heartfelt gratitude and overwhelming joy for this incredible blessing.

A dramatic announcement

During Blink-182's concert on June 16, Kourtney made a special announcement to her husband Travis Barker, who was performing at the time. She cleverly held up a sign inspired by the band's "All the Small Things" music video, which read "Travis I'm pregnant."

The announcement was met with excited chatter from her fans on Instagram, who heartily congratulated her when she debuted her baby bump on the social media platform. Kourtney too has been keeping them up to date with recent developments, even making her fans a part of this journey through the act of seeking their advice.

This new addition will join Kourtney's children Mason Disick (13), Penelope Disick (10), and Reign Disick (8), whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Additionally, Travis has a son named Landon Barker (19), a daughter named Alabama Barker (17), and a stepdaughter named Atiana De La Hoya (24), whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler. It's a wonderful blending of their beautiful families.

Kourtney and Travis' relationship timeline

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has captured the attention of fans worldwide. The couple's friendship dates back years, with Travis being a longtime friend of the Kardashian family. However, their romantic journey began in early 2021 when they confirmed their relationship through social media posts.

Since then, Kourtney and Travis have shared glimpses of their love story on their respective platforms, from sweet and supportive messages to intimate moments. They have been seen enjoying quality time together, going on vacations, and attending public events as a couple.

The celebrity couple has heartily embarked on this new journey together. Their fans eagerly hope to see them tackle this parenthood together with remarkable success.

