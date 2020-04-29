Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her curves in black bikini as she soaks up the sun by poolside; See Photos

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a black bikini as she soaked up the sun while practicing social distancing in California. Check it out.

Kourtney Kardashian is defying her age in her latest Instagram post. The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a stunning poolside picture showing off her curves in a black bikini. In the photo, the mother of three can be seen soaking up the sun while looking into the camera. “Evolve as you please,” she wrote in the caption. The Poosh founder is currently practicing social distancing in California amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

Lately, Kourtney has been very vocal about embracing and appreciating her body with all her curves. Recently, during an Instagram live, she reflected on people leaving comments on her posts asking if she was pregnant. “So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant. It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she said.

Check out the post here:

“Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe,” she added. Earlier this month, the popular TV personality celebrated her birthday while self-isolating with her kids -- Mason (10), Reign (5) and Penelope (7). She shares the kids with her ex Scott Disick. Kourtney is making the most out of her time during the COVID 19 lockdown. A video of her working out at her home recently surfaced on the internet in which she can be seen skipping ropes.

ALSO READ: When Gigi Hadid dropped hints about quitting modelling to start a family long before pregnancy news surfaced

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×