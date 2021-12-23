Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her 'romantic Christmas decorations' as she kicks off the holidays in style

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having absolutely no chill when it comes to the holidays! From flaunting her spooky Halloween decor to creating a romantic ambience with her Christmas extravaganza, Kourtney Kardashian has proved time and again that she is the ultimate holiday Queen.

Taking to her Instagram, the Poosh founder shared a sneak peek at her glamorous Christmas decorations with beautifully decorated trees, snowman, Mr and Mrs Santa Claus sculptures and many wrapped up presents. "Pics of my romantic Christmas decorations," the television star penned.

Kourtney is donning a stylish blue dress with red shoes as she is posing with the decor in the background. The Kardashian sister has received much appreciation from her fans for her incredible decor ideas. "Halloween Queen and now officially Christmas Queen," one fan penned while another fan wrote, "My Disney princess." The post has already garnered more than 12 lakh likes!

In other news, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA on social media while celebrating the holiday season with their kids. The duo also took their sons Reign Disick and Landon Barker to Disneyland and posed for adorable snaps! In recent news, Kourtney Kardashian donned a necklace with Travis Barker's initials "TB" and flaunted the same on Instagram. Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Travis Barker has two kids with his second ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15.

