Kourtney Kardashian gets her ears pierced amid mall visit; Assures sister Kim that she bought her THIS gift

Kourtney Kardashian has asked sister Kim Kardashian to not worry as she got her covered about something she wanted! While posing with brand new ear piercings that she did after spending time at a mall “for the first time in years,” the eldest Kardashian sister revealed that she has also picked up a gift for sister Kim Kardashian from the place.

Mentioning what the gift exactly is, the KUWTK alum said, “I got you one of these headbands at the mall,” while pointing at the headband that she herself was wearing. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kourtney, 44, like the eldest sister that she is to Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, assured the second eldest that she has bought one for her as well. In the random car videos where she informed fans of her ear piercings and Kim of the present she bought for her, Kourtney was spotted rocking her unique eyeliner which looked fantastic.

Recently, the Kardashian sisters had also made headlines when Kim posted a picture from one of Kourtney’s college parties, and Khloe joined in later to share her taken from the day! The three sisters poked fun at each other and made sure the fans witness their friendly banter. “University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl,” Kim began the caption of her post. Later, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram to post another picture with her sisters from the same day. "I was there too. I know I was smiling on the inside,” she quipped.

