Kourtney Kardashian gets into holiday spirit, shows off her and fiance Travis Barker's Christmas stockings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in full holiday spirit and all set to celebrate their first Christmas together as an engaged couple. While the festivities and decor for the holiday season is already up at Kardashian's house, in a recent Instagram post, she gave us a glimpse of their custom Christmas stockings that also have their names.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kourtney shared an adorable photo of custom velvet stockings consisting of her and Travis' name that were hung up at her household. Previously, Kourtney also dropped several photos from the couple's recent Disneyland trip with their kids. Kourtney and Travis were accompanied by their kids Reign Disick and Landon Barker on this trip.

Kourtney and Travis are known for their social media PDA and the couple continue to tease the same. Recently, Travis posted a rather kinky snap where he was seen kissing Kourtney's foot. The Blink 182 drummer in the captions wrote, "All I want for Christmas." Kourtney also left a flirty comment on Barker's post as she said, "You’ve been extra good."

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

The couple announced their engagement in October this year after Travis proposed to Kourtney in a romantic ceremony at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. After their engagement, the couple don't seem to be in a hurry to tie the knot and have been enjoying their time together as well as bonding as a blended family. Kourtney shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick whereas Travis also shares two kids with his ex-wife, daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Barker.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Reign Disick enjoy pre-Christmas family trip to Disneyland; PICS