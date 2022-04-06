Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker; See pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed on Wednesday, April 6, that they got married on Monday, April 4, in Las Vegas, after their Grammys performance. The reality star took to Instagram to share photographs from the event.

Check out her post here:

Kourtney seemed to clarify in her post that the engaged pair did not legally marry in Vegas. “Found these in my camera roll,” Kardashian, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.” The surprise wedding took place roughly six months after the Blink-182 frontman, 46, proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on the beach.

However, The photos show Kourtney and Travis donning black leather jackets and kissing in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator at a church. The duo also wore similar black sunglasses. Throughout the beautiful photos, they held hands, while Kourtney clutched a bunch of flowers. As per Page Six, Kourtney and Travis arrived to the One Love Wedding Chapel in the early hours of April 4, after Travis' performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Marty Frierson, the chapel's owner, told Page Six that the pair stipulated that they would only say "I do" if he could secure the Elvis impersonator, which he managed to do.

Although the Vegas wedding was allegedly a fake, Kourtney and Travis will be throwing a major wedding reception in the near future. Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, as well as Scott's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, will certainly attend.

