Kourtney Kardashian gives a peek of the 'welcome home' surprise she received from her kids after Italy vacay

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently enjoyed a PDA-filled Italy vacay and on her return, she received a sweet surprise from her kids. Mason, Reign, and Penelope welcomed her with a handwritten 'welcome home' sign and also greeted her with rose petals in the driveway. Kourtney showed off this gesture with teary-eyed emojis in her post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kourtney dropped a series of videos that showed how her kids welcomed her home after her recent European getaway and it was truly the sweetest. From handmade posters to a decorated dinner table, Kardashians kids made their mommy feel special on LA return. Kourtney's post consisted of series of teary-eyed emojis that showed her emotional state.

The video shared by Kourtney also showed Penelope and Reign running towards her and hugging her as soon as she stepped out of the car.

Kourtney was accompanied by boyfriend Travis Barker on her recent vacay as well as her mother Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble. The couple shared several photos from their vacation as they toured across Genoa, Portofino and Venice.

Kourtney and Travis' vacation together was special on several counts considering Barker flew in a plane for the second time after overcoming his fear following his survival during a 2008 plane crash.

The Poosh founder was also recently in the news following Scott Disick's alleged DM to her other ex Younes Bendjima over her PDA-filled picture with Barker. While Kourtney didn't directly react to the news, her recent Instagram story seemed to throw shade at Disick as it hinted at "toxic exes."

