Kourtney Kardashian has the BEST response to pregnancy speculations on her recent bikini PICS

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed a social media commenter again for speculating her pregnancy on her recent bikini pictures. Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum didn't entertain a commenter who seemed to be questioning her over her "preg belly."

Giving it back to them, Kourtney said, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?" This isn't the first time that the television star was asked about being pregnant! Ever since she went official with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney has been questioned about being pregnant time and again.

Fans in the comments section lauded the Kardashian sister for her brave reply and asked social media users to be respectful towards her. Recently, Kourtney has posted many pictures from her vacation with her kids Mason, Penelope, Reign and fiance Travis Barker.

In one of the snaps, Kourtney and Travis are packing on the PDA in the swimming pool. She can be seen wearing SKIMs X Fenty swimwear as she is embracing Barker in a romantic kiss. The Kardashian sister has also shared snaps with her daughter Penelope Disick.

In other news, it seems like Travis Barker and Kourtney's kids are getting closer than ever, as he also made a recent appearance in one of Penelope's TikTok videos where Kourtney, Travis and Penelope hilariously spun and the Blink-182 drummer later hugged the Poosh founder as Penelope concluded the video.

What do you think about Kourtney's reply to the troll?

