Kourtney Kardashian hits back with 'um thanks' after fan speculates she's had 'plenty of plastic surgery'

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to take on trolls like no one else. Be it her sassy responses to pregnancy rumours or anything else, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sure knows how to hit back in the most subtle way. Recently, after an old photo of Kourtney along with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian was shared by a fan account for a Then vs Now comparison, a netizen in comments suggested that Kourtney had gotten "plenty of plastic surgery."

After the comment caught Kourtney's eye, the Poosh founder immediately jumped in with a sassy response as she wrote, "No better compliment that a too good to be real kind of compliment butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks [and you were just getting started." Kardashian's reply left her fans mighty impressed.

Although this is certainly not the first time that she has shut down a troll. Previously, she responded to a comment that speculated her pregnancy and wrote, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

Kourtney's recent posts, especially the ones where she has been indulging in sweet PDA with fiance Travis Barker have been getting a lot of attention. Ever since their engagement and also social media exchange where Barker suggested their future baby's name, fans have been speculating about her pregnancy. Previously, during one of their social media exchanges, the Blink 182 singer had commented saying their future son's name will be Elvis.

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October and as per reports are currently in the middle of wedding planning.

