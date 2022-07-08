Kourtney Kardashian inks her initial on husband Travis Barker's arm; Says 'Some of my finest work'

Kourtney Kardashian picks up the ink gun once again. On Wednesday, the Poosh founder took to her Instagram and shared a snap of her newlywed husband Travis Barker's arm. On his arm was Kourtney's latest masterpiece. The KUWTK alum showed off the tattoo she had inked on her husband which was her initial "K" beside a cute little heart.

While flaunting her piece, Kourtney wrote on the snap, "Some of my finest work." The Blink-182 drummer reported her snap on his own account. Barker is known to have full-body tattoos and now he has two from his wife. Last year, the Kardashian sister inked "I love you" on his arm. The couple is famous for their strong associations with tattoos. At their lavish wedding in Italy, Kourtney put on a long hand-embroidered veil that had the image of the Virgin Mary and the words "family loyalty respect" on it. The elaborate veil was inspired by a tattoo on Barker's head.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's tattoo on Travis Barker below;

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been more active on Instagram lately as she also uploaded two posts on the same day after taking about a week off the Gram since Barker's hospitalisation. For those unversed, Travis was rushed to the ER last Tuesday after he administered a complaint about severe pain in his abdomen which was later revealed to be a cause of his pancreatitis. Kourtney was with her husband throughout his hospitalisation. After he was discharged, the couple took a small trip to the beach on the 4th of July and took Kourtney's kids Penelope and Reign on the trip.

