Kourtney Kardashian is ‘back home now with her kids’ after Travis Barker cancels concert after health scare

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Instagram)
Kourtney Kardashian, the renowned Kardashian sister, was hospitalized after a severe health crisis, sparking natural concern among fans. The incident happened as Kourtney, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, prepare to welcome their first child together, marking her fourth pregnancy. Although the circumstances forced Travis to cancel his European tour dates, there is some good news about Kourtney's health.

Kourtney Kardashian returns to comfort

Thankfully, Kourtney has returned home, where she is currently recuperating with her children and is reportedly in improved spirits since Travis rejoined her. According to a source quoted in The Sun, "Kourtney is back home now with her kids" and is "feeling better and happy to have Travis back home."

Travis Barker had to cancel his concert

There was some concern among fans in Europe when Travis Barker, who founded Lemme, announced that his shows were being postponed over family matters." Some people speculated that Kourtney might be going into labor. However, it was later confirmed that the couple was seen leaving a hospital in Los Angeles, which put an end to the labor rumors. Kourtney and Travis appeared visibly shaken as they left the hospital premises, with Travis donning black attire and Kourtney showcasing her baby bump in a laid-back gray outfit.

The couple is going through a health concern that they didn't expect. However, their fans have expressed their support and well wishes for them. Kourtney's pregnancy journey has been exciting and full of anticipation. She announced her pregnancy in a creative way during one of Travis' concerts. Although there's speculation about when the baby will arrive, their focus is currently on Kourtney's health and well-being. Despite the brief scare, Kourtney continues to glow with pregnancy and gives us a glimpse of the happiness that awaits the growing family.

