Kourtney Kardashian is ‘back home now with her kids’ after Travis Barker cancels concert after health scare
Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to the hospital, husband Travis Barker had to cancel European concert dates to be by her side
Key Highlight
-
Kourtney Kardashian was hospitalized after a severe health crisis
-
Kourtney has returned home, where she is currently recuperating with her children
Kourtney Kardashian, the renowned Kardashian sister, was hospitalized after a severe health crisis, sparking natural concern among fans. The incident happened as Kourtney, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, prepare to welcome their first child together, marking her fourth pregnancy. Although the circumstances forced Travis to cancel his European tour dates, there is some good news about Kourtney's health.
Kourtney Kardashian returns to comfort
Thankfully, Kourtney has returned home, where she is currently recuperating with her children and is reportedly in improved spirits since Travis rejoined her. According to a source quoted in The Sun, "Kourtney is back home now with her kids" and is "feeling better and happy to have Travis back home."
ALSO READ: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump as she heads out for morning walk with Travis Barker
Travis Barker had to cancel his concert
There was some concern among fans in Europe when Travis Barker, who founded Lemme, announced that his shows were being postponed over family matters." Some people speculated that Kourtney might be going into labor. However, it was later confirmed that the couple was seen leaving a hospital in Los Angeles, which put an end to the labor rumors. Kourtney and Travis appeared visibly shaken as they left the hospital premises, with Travis donning black attire and Kourtney showcasing her baby bump in a laid-back gray outfit.
ALSO READ: Blink-182 cancels upcoming gigs as Travis Barker rushes back home 'due to an urgent family matter'
The couple is going through a health concern that they didn't expect. However, their fans have expressed their support and well wishes for them. Kourtney's pregnancy journey has been exciting and full of anticipation. She announced her pregnancy in a creative way during one of Travis' concerts. Although there's speculation about when the baby will arrive, their focus is currently on Kourtney's health and well-being. Despite the brief scare, Kourtney continues to glow with pregnancy and gives us a glimpse of the happiness that awaits the growing family.
ALSO READ: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian clicked leaving hospital as they navigate ‘urgent family matter’ amid pregnancy; Read inside scoop
FAQs
Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more