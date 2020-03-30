Kourtney Kardashian kissing Keeping Up With The Kardashians goodbye for good?

After a physical fight with Kim Kardashian in the first episode of KUWTK’s new season, has Kourtney Kardashian quit the show? Read on to find out.

In the first episode of the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about not wanting to appear on the show anymore. The discussion and a couple of other reasons led to a very physical fight with her sister Kim Kardashian. Following a lengthy verbal fight about Kourtney's attitude towards the show, the two sisters kicked, slapped and punched each other. Even though Khloe tried to handle the situation, she could not. After the episode aired, the 40-year-old took to Twitter and announced that she has quit the show.

However, according to the latest report by The Sun, the mother of three will continue to appear on the popular reality show but, just not as much as she used to before. This is not the first time Kourtney has announced that she is quitting the show. In 2019, she announced that’s she is stepping back from KUWTK to focus on her young family. However, while promoting season 18, in February 2020, her mother Kris Jenner revealed that Kourtney will be filming the show again.

Last week, after watching the show, when a fan tweeted that the fight was “very cringe worthy,” Kourtney agreed and wrote, “It's trash #KUWTK.” Another fan stated that she should quit the show, she confirmed that she did. “Kourtney Kardashian just needs to quit the d*** show! I’m over her not wanting to film. #KUWTK,” the tweet read. “I did. Bye,” she replied. Another fan took her side and stated that the two sisters did not even correct their tone and apologise for what they said. “Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from," Kourtney noted.

