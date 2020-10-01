Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner face lawsuit for sexually harassing their former bodyguard: Report

Kourtney Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner are facing a lawsuit from their former bodyguard for alleged sexual harassment.

Kris Jenner and her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian are being sued for sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour. According to documents from US Weekly, Marc McWilliams, former security and bodyguard for the two says that he was the subject of “a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” while working with the family.

The documents state that Kris made comments “of an overtly sexual nature” towards him, and remarked about his physical appearance, asking about his sex life and suggesting they “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship.” Mr. McWilliams also claims that Kris demonstrated “non-consensual physical contact,” despite him repeatedly complaining to his employer, David Shield Security.

He also claims to have witnessed her making “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.” Mr. McWilliams ceased working with Kris in 2018 and then went to work alongside Kourtney, before eventually being terminated from their detail.

Kris‘ attorney reacted to the lawsuit with a statement to TMZ. “Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house,” Marty Singer stated. “Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future.”

