Kourtney Kardashian pays no heed to trolls; Says she won't apologise for kissing her kids on the lips

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kourtney Kardashian says she wouldn't apologise for kissing her kids on the lips because whatever she does, people have something good or bad to say.

Kourtney Kardashian is a proud mother of three children. The 40 years old has often been mommy shamed on the internet but she usually doesn't respond to the meaningless trolls. She seldom replies to negative comments and usually remains unaffected by most of the remarks. However, in an interview with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc., Kourtney says that she finds it extremely annoying when people give her unsolicited parenting advice.

“No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad", she says. Kourtney further adds that no one knows her kids better than her and she doesn't need anybody's advice on the same. Kourtney Kardashian has fallen victim to social media debates many a time for kissing her three kids, Reign, Mason and Penelope on the lips, which is harmless a sign of motherly love and she refuses to apologise for the same.

Check out her picture:

Apart from Kourtney Kardashian, many other celebs have been criticised for kissing their kids on the lips. In 2016, Hilary Duff was also bashed for kissing her 4-year-old old Lucas in a picture where the mother and son are seen at the Disneyland. “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my 4-year-old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick ‘unfollow’ with your warped minds and judgment,” Hilary Duff wrote and silenced trolls.

Check out Hilary Duff's response:

Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth! We love you @disneyland … pic.twitter.com/ih3HRTv8Ee — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) December 13, 2016

Also Read: Kim Kardashian on feud with Kourtney Kardashian: We have talked about everything and come to an understanding

Read More