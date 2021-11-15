Kourtney Kardashian pens a sweet note for fiance Travis Barker on his 46th birthday: My favourite everything

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her fiance Travis Barker's birthday by writing the sweetest love note for him on Instagram. As Barker turned 46, he received birthday wishes from Kourtney's family as well, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. In her post, Kourtney couldn't stop gushing about him as she called him her "favourite everything."

Kourtney and Travis have been giving couple goals ever since the duo went public with their romance and things have gotten even more special since the two got engaged on October 18. As Barker celebrated his birthday on November 14, the drummer received several warm wishes but it was Kourtney's tribute that certainly was the most special.

To wish Travis on his birthday, Kourtney shared a series of photos of the duo where they were seen posing in the most cosy manner. Along with the pictures, the Poosh founder wrote, "I f*****g love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!" Responding to Kourtney's wish, the Blink 182 drummer commented saying, "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

Also, Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner shared a birthday tribute for Travis where she hailed him for being an amazing person. Sharing a few photos of them together, Kris captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!! So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!!"

Ever since Travis and Kourtney got engaged, reports have suggested that the duo are not planning to have their wedding soon. Recently, Travis also hinted at the same as he suggested it would be their turn next while attending a friend's wedding in LA.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian calls Travis Barker 'an amazing person' as she wishes him on his 46th birthday