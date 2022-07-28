Kourtney Kardashian posts NEW pics from her courthouse wedding with Travis Barker; SEE

Kourtney Kardashian is looking back at the good times. On Tuesday, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to post a series of throwback photos of her court marriage with her husband Travis Barker in Santa Barbara. Kourtney posted the snaps to celebrate her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell aka MJ's birthday as she was one of the two guests the couple brought with them to their secret wedding ceremony.

In the first snap, over a meal, Kourtney, Travis and her guests are holding their glasses as the mother-of-three flashes her brightest smile to her husband. In the next click, Kourtney is looking toward MJ and giving her a soft smile. Then in the next pic, the group of four is seen posing for a photo together alongside a fourth pic in which Barker is giving his newlywed wife a kiss on the forehead while the couple and their two guests pose for a click. The last slide showcases Kourtney signing the legal document as Barker stands close to her.

Meanwhile, Kourtney in her caption wished her grandma a happy birthday as she penned, "My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ, so happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you." Back in May when the two had legally tied the knot on the 15th of the month, Kourtney had confirmed the rumours by posting black and white snaps of herself and Barker as she added in the caption, "Till death do us part."

