Kourtney Kardashian posts a throwback photo with Travis Barker from 2018; Latter says 'soulmates'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had been friends for years before officially becoming a couple in January 2021. Although the couple had been sparking dating rumours since before. In her recent Instagram post, Kourtney dropped a throwback photo from 2018 with Barker which seemed to be from their pre-dating times where the duo were together.

While Kourtney took a trip down memory lane to take a look at how their relationship has developed over the years, her fiance Barker dropped a picture from present-day that showed the duo packing on the PDA as he captioned it saying, "I would Die 4 u." Travis also dropped a comment on Kourtney's photo from 2018 and said, "Soulmates."

Kourtney's post also received a lot of love from their fans and friends. Her close pal Sarah Howard commented on the picture saying, "foreshadowing." Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October last year in a romantic ceremony. The Blink 182 drummer popped the question in an elaborate ceremony on a beach in Montecito. It was confirmed by Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner that the engagement was a complete surprise for Kourtney and that it was Barker who did all the planning.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

Ever since confirming their romance, Kourtney and Travis haven't shied away from flaunting thier romance and have shared several of their PDA-filled moments on social media. The couple has also taken blended family vacations with their respective kids. While Kourtney shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, Travis is also a father to two kids, Alabama and Landon.

