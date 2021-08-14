Kourtney Kardashian pregnant after quarantining with BF Travis Barker? Poosh founder has THIS to say

KUWTK star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian recently came under the scanner after fans started speculating that the reality TV star is pregnant! It all started when yesterday, the 42-year-old took to her Instagram to share a bunch of selfies from her walk-in closet. “Say hi to my closet,” Kourtney wrote alongside the pictures where she could be seen baring her midriff in a black SKIMS bralette and draping red dress, which she wore half-off.

Soon after, social media users flooded the star’s comments with speculations suggesting and wondering if she’s pregnant. “SHES PREGNANT,” one person wrote, while several others added the pregnant emoji in the comments. After seeing the comments, Kourtney savagely clapped back, writing, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

If you didn’t know, Kourtney is currently dating musician Travis Barker. After publicly denying dating rumours, the reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer made things official this year, sharing candid photos of vacations together, intense PDA, and tattooed expressions of love on Instagram.

The couple has reportedly been spending time with each other's kids as well, and, over Memorial Day weekend, Barker even shared a video on Instagram of him going down a water slide with Kardashian's youngest son Reign, 6.

