Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? KUWTK alum LIKES post about pregnancy speculations from Poosh account

Kourtney Kardashian recently left a very sneaky hint that she may be pregnant with her fourth child! It all started when the Poosh founder, 42, started a “dry January” pact, so much so, that she even posted an Instagram story of her drinking water from a champagne flute. The KUWTK alum shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. What’s more is when fellow Kardashian watcher Barstool Sports’ Jordyn Woodruff broke down the rest of Kourtney’s clues through an Instagram Reel, the Poosh account “liked” it!

In his reel, Woodruff goes: “Does this avocado mean that Kourtney Kardashian and [her fiancé], Travis Barker, are pregnant?” while showing a bedazzled avocado accessory in Kardashian’s recent Instagram Story. He continues: “Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means world they’re pregnant. Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off. Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

For those unversed, Kourtney got engaged to Barker, 46, in October 2021 and soon after, a source told US Weekly that the couple would “have a baby together without any doubt.” At the time, they added: “It’s just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly, though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

